MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 396,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,384. The stock has a market cap of $373.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

