MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MasterCraft Boat
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.