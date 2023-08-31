MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.58 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 12.8 %
Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
