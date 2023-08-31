MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.58 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 12.8 %

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.