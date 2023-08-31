Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Matson worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 313.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,589 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,220 shares of company stock worth $2,365,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.88. 212,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,164. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

