MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,685,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $529,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $75,289.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,582 shares of company stock worth $229,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte Profile

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.77. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

