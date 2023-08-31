McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.32. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 498,867 shares trading hands.

MUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

