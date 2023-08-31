Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.18. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 827,665 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,054.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust



Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

