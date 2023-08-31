Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Sector Gamma AS’s 5th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 6.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 4,408,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

