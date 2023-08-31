Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 4,408,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,569. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.