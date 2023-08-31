Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Strategy Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategy Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 7.3% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,207,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,804,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $761.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

