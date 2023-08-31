Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $216,942.10

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $216,942.10 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003070 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.