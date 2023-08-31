Meter Governance Hits 1-Day Volume of $60,175.11 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005955 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $35.01 million and approximately $60,175.11 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,057,467 coins and its circulating supply is 21,584,413 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,051,295 with 21,582,097 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.62801153 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $61,441.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

