MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $927,706.39

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $51.71 million and $927,706.39 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $11.58 or 0.00044536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,006.07 or 1.00035449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.94880999 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $806,167.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

