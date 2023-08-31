Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,330 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 4.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 2.85% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $502,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,813,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $145.23. 850,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,974. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.34.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

