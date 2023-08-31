Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $12.85. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 3,355 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,072.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,072.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

