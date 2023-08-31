MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.05

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 306954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

