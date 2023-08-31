Mitch Reback Sells 14,324 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $199,103.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,063.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE SG opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

