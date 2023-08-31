Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mitsubishi has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.
About Mitsubishi
