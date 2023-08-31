Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $130,536.35 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91.

On Monday, July 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

