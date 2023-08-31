Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,311,000 after purchasing an additional 167,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.86. 2,062,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

