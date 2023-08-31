Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,217 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,695. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.