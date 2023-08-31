Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $230.48. 800,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $232.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,279. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

