Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,114,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $751,657,000 after buying an additional 443,644 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.