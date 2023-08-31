Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.72. 1,818,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.