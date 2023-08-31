Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 7,199 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 211.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.15. 5,425,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

