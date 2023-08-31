Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,630. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

