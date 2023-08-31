Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,949,000 after buying an additional 728,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 808,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

