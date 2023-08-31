Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.55. 4,146,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,618. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

