Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,614. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.