Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.47. 2,606,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

