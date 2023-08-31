Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,576. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.