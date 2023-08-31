Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 158,704 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,627,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,634,000 after purchasing an additional 277,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 5,196,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

