Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.06. 2,991,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,085. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

