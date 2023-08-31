Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,914 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 679,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after buying an additional 49,893 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,079,000. Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 452,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

