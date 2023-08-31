Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.08. 108,110,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,834,125. The firm has a market cap of $819.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.07 and a 200 day moving average of $215.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

