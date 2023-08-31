Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 770,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.25. The company had a trading volume of 346,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,287. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.58.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

