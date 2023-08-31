Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 7,120,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,899. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

