MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,533 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after acquiring an additional 332,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

