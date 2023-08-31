MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

