MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %
SBUX stock opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
