MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.27-2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.23.

MDB stock traded up $5.78 on Thursday, hitting $381.30. 2,740,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,976. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,220 shares of company stock worth $32,161,151. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

