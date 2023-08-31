Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 111.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $876,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $88,389,000. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% in the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 21.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 951,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,862. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

