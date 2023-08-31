Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading 2.3% Higher

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 166.90 ($2.10). 357,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,262,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.20 ($2.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.66).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

About Moonpig Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.75 and a beta of 1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.