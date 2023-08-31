Morgan Stanley Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $355.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.20.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.86. 166,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,484. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

