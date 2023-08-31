Morgan Stanley Cuts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 3,155,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $91,249,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

