Morgan Stanley Raises Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 306

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 304 ($3.83) to GBX 306 ($3.86) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 325 ($4.10) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tesco

Tesco Stock Up 0.2 %

About Tesco

Shares of TSCDY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 19,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,443. Tesco has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.