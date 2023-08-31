Morgan Stanley Raises Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 306

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 304 ($3.83) to GBX 306 ($3.86) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 325 ($4.10) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
