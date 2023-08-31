MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 15,621 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 181.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 830,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 137,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JHMM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 126,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

