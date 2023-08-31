MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.68. 5,523,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,849. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average is $230.38.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

