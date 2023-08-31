MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 17,325 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 721.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,385,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,470,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,477,000 after purchasing an additional 927,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 402,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company's stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 2,453,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,233. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DXC Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.64.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

