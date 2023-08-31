MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 20,850 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 2,904,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

