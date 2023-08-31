MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,741 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,579. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

